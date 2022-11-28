The Times podcast: A decade of downers with DACA

For the last decade, about 800,000 individuals who came to the United States as children but have no legal status have been protected from deportation by a program commonly referred to as DACA. It has allowed them to legally work, apply for driver’s licenses and even travel abroad. But the U.S. Supreme Court is expected to strike DACA down, leaving the individuals enrolled with no clear step on how to legalize their status.

Today, we hear from DACA recipients who aren’t going to wait to find out and have moved from the U.S.. Read the full transcript here.

Host: Gustavo Arellano

Guests: L.A. Times immigration reporter Andrea Castillo

