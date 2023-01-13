Advertisement
Podcasts

The Times podcast: Colorado River in Crisis, Part 2: The Source

A jagged pattern on a snowy ground.
A jagged pattern on the surface of the snow indicates the course of a mountain stream that empties into Lake Granby, a vast reservoir at the headwaters of the Colorado River. From here the river flows about 1,450 miles southwest and supplies water to millions of people downstream.
(Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)
Listen to this episode of The Times:

The Colorado River begins in the Rocky Mountain snowpack, which provides the water that starts off the river on its epic journey. But as the American West gets hotter, that snowpack keeps getting smaller and smaller.

Today, the second in our six-part special on the future of this vital waterway. New episodes will publish every Friday through Feb. 10. Follow the project here. Read the full transcript here.

Host: Gustavo Arellano

Guests: L.A. Times water reporter Ian James and L.A. Times video editor Albert Lee

