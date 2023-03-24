The Times podcast: A surrender hotline for Russian soldiers

Ukrainian soldiers salvage equipment off the body of a dead Russian soldier near Sytnyaky, Ukraine, in 2022.

As Russia’s invasion of Ukraine continues, Ukrainian military officials have set up a hotline for Russian soldiers to call in and surrender. Is it working to end the war?

Today, we talk to the people behind it. Read the full transcript here.

Host: Gustavo Arellano

Guest: L.A. Times global affairs correspondent Laura King

