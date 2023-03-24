The Times podcast: A surrender hotline for Russian soldiers
Listen to this episode of The Times:
As Russia’s invasion of Ukraine continues, Ukrainian military officials have set up a hotline for Russian soldiers to call in and surrender. Is it working to end the war?
Today, we talk to the people behind it. Read the full transcript here.
Host: Gustavo Arellano
Guest: L.A. Times global affairs correspondent Laura King
More reading:
Lots of Russian soldiers want to surrender. Ukraine makes it easier with a high-tech hotline
A soldier’s tale: Russian serviceman’s scathing memoir depicts a senseless war
