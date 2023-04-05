The Times podcast: Are Biden and Trump border buddies?
During the 2020 presidential campaign, Joe Biden decried U.S. border policies enacted by the Trump administration as racist. But as president, Biden has not rolled some of them back — in some cases, he’s doubled down instead.
Today, we try to figure out what changed. Read the full transcript here.
Host: Gustavo Arellano
Guests: L.A. Times immigration reporters Hamed Aleaziz and Andrea Castillo
Top Democrats warn Biden: Don’t restart family detentions
Biden immigration plan could force asylum officers to break law, union warns
Asylum seekers face decision to split up families or wait indefinitely under new border policy
