The Times podcast: Can Dr. Simi cure the Mexican healthcare system?

Dr. Simi plush toys, alongside a life-size figure, fill shelves at the headquarters of Farmacias Similares, a pharmacy chain owned by Victor Gonzalez Torres, a Mexican businessman popularly known as Dr. Simi — also the name of the iconic character that represents the chain. (Luis Antonio Rojas / For The Times)

Farmacias Similares is the largest privately owned chain of pharmacies in Mexico, and has a cute mascot — Dr. Simi — who is beloved across the country. What could possibly be wrong about this scenario? Many things.

Advertisement

Today, we talk about what the rise of Dr. Simi says about Mexico’s broken healthcare system. Read the full transcript here.

Host: Gustavo Arellano

Guests: L.A. Times foreign correspondent Leila Miller

More reading:

Mexico promised healthcare for all. Its failure to deliver made this smiling mascot famous

El Dr. Simi es una estrella de TikTok. También es una muestra de la crisis del sistema de salud de México