The Times podcast: Can Dr. Simi cure the Mexican healthcare system?
Listen to this episode of The Times:
Farmacias Similares is the largest privately owned chain of pharmacies in Mexico, and has a cute mascot — Dr. Simi — who is beloved across the country. What could possibly be wrong about this scenario? Many things.
Today, we talk about what the rise of Dr. Simi says about Mexico’s broken healthcare system. Read the full transcript here.
Host: Gustavo Arellano
Guests: L.A. Times foreign correspondent Leila Miller
More reading:
Mexico promised healthcare for all. Its failure to deliver made this smiling mascot famous
El Dr. Simi es una estrella de TikTok. También es una muestra de la crisis del sistema de salud de México
