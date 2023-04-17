Advertisement
The Times podcast: Can Dr. Simi cure the Mexican healthcare system?

Plush toy figures of a mustachioed man in various costumes fill shelves next to a life-size figure.
Dr. Simi plush toys, alongside a life-size figure, fill shelves at the headquarters of Farmacias Similares, a pharmacy chain owned by Victor Gonzalez Torres, a Mexican businessman popularly known as Dr. Simi — also the name of the iconic character that represents the chain. (Luis Antonio Rojas / For The Times)
Listen to this episode of The Times:

Farmacias Similares is the largest privately owned chain of pharmacies in Mexico, and has a cute mascot — Dr. Simi — who is beloved across the country. What could possibly be wrong about this scenario? Many things.

Today, we talk about what the rise of Dr. Simi says about Mexico’s broken healthcare system. Read the full transcript here.

Host: Gustavo Arellano

Guests: L.A. Times foreign correspondent Leila Miller

More reading:

Mexico promised healthcare for all. Its failure to deliver made this smiling mascot famous

El Dr. Simi es una estrella de TikTok. También es una muestra de la crisis del sistema de salud de México

About The Times

“The Times” is produced by Denise Guerra, Kasia Broussalian, David Toledo and Ashlea Brown. Our editorial assistants are Roberto Reyes and Nicolas Perez. Our engineers are Mario Diaz, Mark Nieto and Mike Heflin. Our fellow is Helen Li. Our editor is Kinsee Morlan. Our executive producers are Jazmin Aguilera, Heba Elorbany and Shani Hilton. And our theme music is by Andrew Eapen.
