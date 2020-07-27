California tackles troubling coronavirus infection rates in the Central Valley

California Gov. Gavin Newsom and state Health and Human Services Agency Secretary Mark Ghaly at a July 27 news conference discuss the state’s efforts to address troubling coronavirus infection rates in eight Central Valley counties, including directing $52 million and “strike teams” toward the COVID-19 fight.

