California tackles troubling coronavirus infection rates in the Central Valley
California tackles troubling coronavirus infection rates in the Central Valley

California Gov. Gavin Newsom and state Health and Human Services Agency Secretary Mark Ghaly at a July 27 news conference discuss the state’s efforts to address troubling coronavirus infection rates in eight Central Valley counties, including directing $52 million and “strike teams” toward the COVID-19 fight.

By Robert Gourley Video Journalist 
July 27, 2020
3:59 PM
Robert Gourley

Robert Gourley is a video journalist with the Los Angeles Times. The native North Carolinian graduated from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill as a Morehead-Cain Scholar. His work has been recognized by the Hearst Journalism Awards and College Photographer of the Year.