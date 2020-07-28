Trump announces loan to Kodak Pharmaceuticals to produce generic drugs in U.S.

During a July 28 press conference, President Trump announced a government loan to Kodak Pharmaceuticals to produce generic drugs within the U.S. He also doubled down on his support of hydroxychloroquine, an unproven drug treatment for COVID-19, and addressed questions from reporters regarding a video he had tweeted of a doctor who pushes conspiracy theories.

