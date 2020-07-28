Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Trump announces loan to Kodak Pharmaceuticals to produce generic drugs in U.S.
Politics

Trump announces loan to Kodak Pharmaceuticals to produce generic drugs in U.S.

During a July 28 press conference, President Trump announced a government loan to Kodak Pharmaceuticals to produce generic drugs within the U.S. He also doubled down on his support of hydroxychloroquine, an unproven drug treatment for COVID-19, and addressed questions from reporters regarding a video he had tweeted of a doctor who pushes conspiracy theories.

By Robert Gourley Video Journalist 
July 28, 2020
4:12 PM
Politics
Robert Gourley

Robert Gourley is a video journalist with the Los Angeles Times. The native North Carolinian graduated from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill as a Morehead-Cain Scholar. His work has been recognized by the Hearst Journalism Awards and College Photographer of the Year.