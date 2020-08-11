Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
×
VIDEO |
Kamala Harris is Joe Biden’s pick for vice president
Share
Politics

Kamala Harris is Joe Biden’s pick for vice president

Aug. 11, 2020
2:53 PM
Share
Joe Biden has chosen Kamala Harris, senator from California, as his running mate. She could be the first woman and first person of color to be vice president.
Politics