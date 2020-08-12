Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Joe Biden and Kamala Harris make first appearance as Democratic ticket
Politics

Aug. 12, 2020
4:38 PM
Joe Biden held his first event with his Democratic running mate Kamala Harris in Wilmington, Del. on Wednesday.
Politics