Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
×
VIDEO |
Watch DNC moment of silence for George Floyd
Share
Politics

Watch DNC moment of silence for George Floyd

The family of George Floyd held a moment of silence, and former Vice President Joe Biden discussed race at a virtual roundtable Monday during the first night of the Democratic National Convention.

Aug. 17, 2020
8:22 PM
Share
Politics