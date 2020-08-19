Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
×
VIDEO |
‘He’s trampled the rule of law’: Former acting Atty. Gen. Sally Yates skewers Trump at the DNC
Share
Politics

‘He’s trampled the rule of law’: Former acting Atty. Gen. Sally Yates skewers Trump at the DNC

Former acting Atty. Gen. Sally Yates makes her case against President Trump at the Democratic National Convention.

Aug. 18, 2020
6:44 PM
Share
Politics