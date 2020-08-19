Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
×
VIDEO |
Jill Biden takes spotlight from her husband Joe at DNC
Share
Politics

Jill Biden takes spotlight from her husband Joe at DNC

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden’s wife, Jill, closed out Tuesday night’s session of the Democratic National Convention.

Aug. 18, 2020
9:07 PM
Share
Politics