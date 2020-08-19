Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Democratic Convention: 5 highlights, night 2
Los Angeles Times political reporter Seema Mehta talks about a new, and possibly improved, convention roll call, Jill Biden’s speech, and how the Democrats continue to lean across the aisle by inviting more Republicans to endorse Joe Biden.

Aug. 18, 2020
11:03 PM
