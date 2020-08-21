Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
×
VIDEO |
13-year-old says Joe Biden inspired him to speak, despite stuttering
Share
Politics

13-year-old says Joe Biden inspired him to speak, despite stuttering

13-year-old Brayden Harrington spoke at Thursday night’s Democratic National Convention

Aug. 20, 2020
7:59 PM
Share
Politics