Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
×
VIDEO |
‘We’re voting for Joe Biden’: Steph and Ayesha Curry appear in DNC video with kids
Share
Politics

‘We’re voting for Joe Biden’: Steph and Ayesha Curry appear in DNC video with kids

The NBA star throws his support to Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden.

Aug. 20, 2020
7:58 PM
Share
Politics