Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
×
VIDEO |
Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo endorses President Trump during an official visit to Israel
Share
Politics

Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo endorses President Trump during an official visit to Israel

Pausing during a multi-nation trip to the Middle East, Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo taped his convention speech with Jerusalem in the background.

Aug. 25, 2020
8:20 PM
Share
Politics