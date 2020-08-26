Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
×
VIDEO |
Melania Trump attempts rebranding of her husband in RNC speech
Share
Politics

Melania Trump attempts rebranding of her husband in RNC speech

The first lady breaks presidential protocol by delivering convention address from the White House Rose Garden.

Aug. 25, 2020
9:53 PM
Share
Politics