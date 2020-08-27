Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
×
VIDEO |
Vice President Mike Pence touts ‘law and order’ at RNC as protests grow
Share
Politics

Vice President Mike Pence touts ‘law and order’ at RNC as protests grow

Speaking from historic Fort McHenry in Baltimore, Pence criticized Democrats for a convention last week that focused on American deaths from the coronavirus.

Aug. 26, 2020
9:24 PM
Share
Politics