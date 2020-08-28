Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Giuliani comes to President Trump’s defense at RNC
Trump lawyer and former New York City Mayor Rudolph W. Giuliani, at the RNC on Thursday, argued that Trump deserves a second term.

Aug. 27, 2020
7:18 PM
