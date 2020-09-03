Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
VIDEO | 01:40
Pelosi: Salon maskless video was a ‘setup’
Pelosi: Salon maskless video was a 'setup'

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is getting heat over a solo hair salon visit in San Francisco at a time when California businesses are limited because of the coronavirus.

Sep. 3, 2020
7:28 AM
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is getting heat over a solo hair salon visit in San Francisco at a time when California businesses are limited because of the coronavirus. Pelosi, speaking at a news event Wednesday, said she thinks the video that was released by the salon showing her there was part of a ‘setup.’
