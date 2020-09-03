Pelosi: Salon maskless video was a ‘setup’

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is getting heat over a solo hair salon visit in San Francisco at a time when California businesses are limited because of the coronavirus.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is getting heat over a solo hair salon visit in San Francisco at a time when California businesses are limited because of the coronavirus. Pelosi, speaking at a news event Wednesday, said she thinks the video that was released by the salon showing her there was part of a ‘setup.’