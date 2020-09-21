Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Trump says he expects to name his Supreme Court pick Friday or Saturday
Politics

Trump says he expects to name his Supreme Court pick Friday or Saturday

President Trump said that he had narrowed down his list of potential Supreme Court nominees to four or five candidates.

Sep. 21, 2020
9:50 AM
