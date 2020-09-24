New polling on California propositions

Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.

The election is less than six weeks away and here in California, there are four contentious ballot measures to be decided: Propositions 15, 16, 21 and 22.



The latest Berkeley Institute of Governmental Studies poll shows Prop 15 has the best chance to pass.



LA Times Sacramento bureau chief John Myers joined us to explain what the props are and what the numbers actually mean.