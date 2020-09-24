Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
×
VIDEO | 06:30
Election day could become election month
Share
Politics

Election day could become election month

Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.

Sep. 24, 2020
4:32 PM
Share
Election season seems to never end and, if some predictions are correct, Election Day could turn into Election Month.

With the growing popularity of mail-in-ballot voting, several states may not have their final numbers counted for weeks after the election.

LA Times Washington columnist, Doyle McManus talked about the consequences of this delay.
Politics