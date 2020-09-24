Election day could become election month

Election season seems to never end and, if some predictions are correct, Election Day could turn into Election Month.



With the growing popularity of mail-in-ballot voting, several states may not have their final numbers counted for weeks after the election.



LA Times Washington columnist, Doyle McManus talked about the consequences of this delay.