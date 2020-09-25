Trump and Biden campaigns react to death of Ruth Bader Ginsburg

With the election just weeks away, the vacancy in the US Supreme Court after the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is adding new urgency to the presidential campaigns.



Before Ginsburg’s passing, polls showed Joe Biden leading in several of the same battleground states that president trump won in the last election.



LA Times national reporter Evan Halper has been following the race as the candidates prepare for their first debate next week.