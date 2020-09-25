Court’s future without Ruth Bader Ginsburg

The death of US Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg could give President Trump the opportunity to drastically reshape the court for decades to come.



David Savage covers the Supreme Court for the LA Times and joins us with the implications of a potential conservative takeover of the court.