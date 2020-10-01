LA Times Today: Takeaways from the first presidential debate

In past election years, presidential debates have had the potential to change minds and even upend the election.



It is unlikely though that last night’s rowdy and off-the-rails debate did either of those things.



Melanie Mason, of the Times’ 2020 political team writes, “Spectacles like we saw last night tend to harden opinions.” Here are the biggest takeaways.