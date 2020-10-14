Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Graham hails Barrett’s antiabortion stance
Sen. Lindsey Graham, the Republican chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, opened the third day of hearings into Amy Coney Barrett’s nomination to the Supreme Court by hailing her antiabortion beliefs as groundbreaking.

Oct. 14, 2020
12:04 PM
