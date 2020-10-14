Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
×
VIDEO | 04:14
Klobuchar presses Barrett on healthcare
Share
Politics

Klobuchar presses Barrett on healthcare

Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett again faced questions over her views on the Affordable Care Act, as Democratic Sen. Amy Klobuchar noted that President Trump has made clear he wishes to undo the law known as Obamacare.

Oct. 14, 2020
4:03 PM
Share
Politics