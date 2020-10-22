LA Times Today: Disinformation crackdown on social media

The big social media companies have been facing immense pressure to stop the spread of misinformation.



Recently, Facebook and Twitter restricted access to an unverified New York Post story on Joe Biden’s son, Hunter.



But after major backlash, Twitter walked back its decision.



LA Times reporter Chris Megerian shared how the social media companies are struggling with adopting rules against disinformation.