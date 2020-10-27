Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Confirmed: Amy Coney Barrett is named to the Supreme Court
Politics

Confirmed: Amy Coney Barrett is named to the Supreme Court

The U.S. Senate has confirmed Amy Coney Barrett as a Supreme Court justice in a partisan 52-48 vote, just days before the presidential election.

Oct. 26, 2020
7:01 PM
