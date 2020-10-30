LA Times Today: Latest polling on California ballot propositions

Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.

Elections have consequences and next Tuesday will be no exception.



Along with the contentious presidential race, there are several closely watched state propositions on the California ballot.



L.A. Times Sacramento bureau chief John Myers is following the latest polls to see what voters are thinking and joins us with how these props could affect you and me.