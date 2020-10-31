LA Times Today: Healthcare for millions of Californians at risk in this election

For years, California has done more than almost any other state to expand health insurance and improve medical care for its most vulnerable residents.



The state largely credits this success to the Affordable Care Act.



But what could happen if President Trump wins a second term and the US Supreme Court strikes down the ACA?



LA Times national healthcare reporter Noam Levey is following the story.