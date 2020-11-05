LA Times Today: National Election 2020 preview

Tomorrow is Election Day and President Donald Trump and former VP Joe Biden are making last minute stops in key battleground states.



The US is on track to smash early voting records. Almost 100 million people have already cast their votes and total turnout is expected to reach 67 percent of the electorate, or 160.2 million voters.



LA Times Washington, DC bureau chief Kimbriell Kelly joins us from the nation’s capital.