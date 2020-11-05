LA Times Today: Mail-in ballot signature verification

Almost 100 million Americans have already cast their vote, many of them by mail or drop box.



And with early voting shattering records across the nation, the signature verification process for ballots is under heavy scrutiny.



LA Times reporter Laura Nelson has written about the challenges election officials are facing and who is more at risk for having their ballot rejected.