Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
×
VIDEO | 06:22
LA Times Today: President-elect Biden faces challenging transition
Share
Politics

LA Times Today: President-elect Biden faces challenging transition

Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.

Share
With the election behind him, today President-elect Joe Biden appointed a new COVID-19 advisory board for his incoming administration.

It’s Mr. Biden’s first public act since declaring victory.

On the same day, Pfizer announced its experimental coronavirus vaccine is more than 90-percent effective.

L.A. Times national reporter Evan Halper joins us with more on the transition of power and how it might play out.
Politics