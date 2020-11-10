LA Times Today: President-elect Biden faces challenging transition

With the election behind him, today President-elect Joe Biden appointed a new COVID-19 advisory board for his incoming administration.



It’s Mr. Biden’s first public act since declaring victory.



On the same day, Pfizer announced its experimental coronavirus vaccine is more than 90-percent effective.



L.A. Times national reporter Evan Halper joins us with more on the transition of power and how it might play out.