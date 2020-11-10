LA Times Today: President-elect Biden faces challenging transition
Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.
With the election behind him, today President-elect Joe Biden appointed a new COVID-19 advisory board for his incoming administration.
It’s Mr. Biden’s first public act since declaring victory.
On the same day, Pfizer announced its experimental coronavirus vaccine is more than 90-percent effective.
L.A. Times national reporter Evan Halper joins us with more on the transition of power and how it might play out.
It’s Mr. Biden’s first public act since declaring victory.
On the same day, Pfizer announced its experimental coronavirus vaccine is more than 90-percent effective.
L.A. Times national reporter Evan Halper joins us with more on the transition of power and how it might play out.