LA Times Today: President Trump delays transition for President-elect Biden, will it hamper COVID response?

Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.

It’s been a couple of weeks since Election Day. President-elect Biden’s transition team has been named and is ready to get to work, but the Trump Administration has not opened the doors.



Officials say the delay is hampering the national COVID response among other things.



LA Times Washington correspondent, Chris Megerian is here to let us know what’s happening in DC.