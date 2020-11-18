LA Times Today: California’s youngest state legislator, Assembly District 25’s Alex Lee

One of the newest legislators elected to the California state assembly is making history.



At 25 years old, Alex Lee, a Democrat from San Jose, will be the youngest state lawmaker to take office in more than 80 years.



But, Lee will also be a voice for diversity and inclusion as an Asian-American and member of the LGBTQ community.



Mr. Lee joined us from the Bay Area to talk about his historic political victory.