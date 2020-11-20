LA Times Today: Newsom, California legislators face backlash over French Laundry dinner party and Hawaii trip

As coronavirus cases continue to rise all over the US and in California, and Governor Gavin Newsom imposed new public health rules, there is now criticism of the governor and what some are calling a lapse in judgement.



L.A. Times Sacramento bureau chief John Myers joined us from Sacramento to explain.