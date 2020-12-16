LA Times Today: US Supreme Court dismisses election lawsuit

Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.

Monday, the Electoral College voted to officially designate Joe Biden as the next president of the US. Last Friday, the Supreme Court rejected a last-chance lawsuit out of Texas to undo Biden’s victory.



LA Times David Savage, who covers the Supreme Court, joined us.