LA Times Today: Georgia Senate race comes down to the wire

Georgia is voting to choose its two U.S. senators in a runoff election that will ultimately decide which party will control the Senate.



Like 2020 as a whole, the Georgia campaign has been wildly unpredictable, shadowed by Trump’s oversized presence, and viewed by both parties as a referendum on which direction the country should take.



LA Times national political reporter, Janet Hook, joins us from Washington.