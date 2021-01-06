The moment the Senate was put on lockdown

Protestors objecting to Joe Biden’s victory breached the U.S. Capitol security barriers Wednesday as lawmakers tried to count the electoral college results in an extraordinary moment spurred by President Trump’s protest of the election results.



The House and Senate went into sudden recess and Vice President Mike Pence was escorted out of the presiding chair of the Senate chamber as the U.S. Capitol went into a complete lockdown.