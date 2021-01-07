Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
×
VIDEO | 04:46
Sen. Elizabeth Warren objects to the electoral college contest
Share
Politics

Sen. Elizabeth Warren objects to the electoral college contest

Share
Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) objected the the electoral vote contests and placed blame for today’s mob attack on the Capitol on President Trump.
Politics