LA Times Today: Covering the chaos of the U.S. Capitol riot

L.A. Times staff writer Sarah Wire considers it a privilege to be “in the room where it happens” as a congressional reporter in D.C.



And then, what should have been a ceremonial moment ended up in violence, when rioters breached the U.S. Capitol in a vain attempt to stop the certification of Electoral College votes.



Sarah joined us to share what it was like to be on the scene as the chaos unfolded.