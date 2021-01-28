LA Times Today: Congressman Adam Schiff on moving the nation forward after Trump

Burbank congressman Adam Schiff has said the inauguration of President Joe Biden marks “a new beginning.”



But with the nation divided after a tumultuous election, a relentless pandemic, and an insurrection at the nation’s capitol, daunting challenges face Congress. Among them, the second impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump.



Congressman Schiff led the first Trump impeachment and joined us to talk about these issues and more.