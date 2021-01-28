LA Times Today: Column One: How the Chatsworth train disaster changed rail safety

After decades of debate and delays, the U.S. finally has a system to prevent deadly train accidents like the Metrolink crash that killed 25 people in Chatsworth in 2008.



“Positive train control” uses GPS and other high-tech technology to automatically stop trains or slow them down to prevent accidents.



LA Times senior Washington correspondent David Lauter looked at why it took so long to get this system up and running.