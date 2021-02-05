Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
LA Times Today: President Biden’s immigration plan
LA Times Today: President Biden’s immigration plan

With an estimated 11 million immigrants in the US without legal status, President Joe Biden has made immigration policy one of his top priorities.

On Tuesday, the president signed three executive orders, including creating a task force aimed at reuniting children who were separated from their families at the border.

White House officials have also released details on his ambitious legislative proposals, which include a pathway to citizenship and stopping construction of the border wall. L.A. Times staff writer Andrea Castillo joined us.
