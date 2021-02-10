LA Times Today: Former President Trump faces second impeachment trial

Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.

Less than five weeks after his supporters stormed the Capitol, former President Donald Trump’s second impeachment trial is set to start tomorrow.



The trial is expected to begin with a debate and vote on whether it’s constitutional to prosecute the former president.



L.A. Times congressional reporter Jen Haberkorn joins us from Arlington, Virginia with the latest.