Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
×
VIDEO | 02:05
House prosecutors present dramatic new video of Capitol attack
Share
Politics

House prosecutors present dramatic new video of Capitol attack

The footage shows rioters coming within feet of intercepting senators and then-Vice President Mike Pence.

Share
PoliticsVideos: LatestVideos: Politics