LA Times Today: What’s in the COVID relief bill?
Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.
President Joe Biden has checked off his first priority in the White House—signing the $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package.
While most of the attention has been on the $1400 stimulus payments, the massive relief bill has much more than that, including a number of provisions predating the pandemic.
L.A. Times senior Washington correspondent David Lauter joined us to talk about it.
