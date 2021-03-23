LA Times Today: U.S. relations with China and Russia
Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.
The United States, under the Biden administration, has been off to a rough start with two foreign counterparts, China and Russia.
Last week in Alaska, U.S. and Chinese officials traded barbs in their first face-to-face meetings, and in an interview, President Biden angered the Kremlin by referring to Russian president Vladimir Putin as a “killer.”
Tracy Wilkinson covers foreign affairs and policy for the L.A. Times and joins us with more.
Last week in Alaska, U.S. and Chinese officials traded barbs in their first face-to-face meetings, and in an interview, President Biden angered the Kremlin by referring to Russian president Vladimir Putin as a “killer.”
Tracy Wilkinson covers foreign affairs and policy for the L.A. Times and joins us with more.